The 'Water Wobbles': What to expect when your child develops a fear of water and ways to help

Everything seemed to be going smoothly, didn’t it? Then, one day, everything changed! It’s perfectly normal for children between the ages of eight and 24 months to experience what we call the ‘Water Wobbles’.

This is a phase where a child may become more cautious around water and reluctant to engage in their favourite activities, or they may cling to you in the pool or seem less comfortable with their swimming instructor. Don’t worry – this is a natural developmental stage that nearly all children go through at some point.

With help from Echo, the superhero Swimvincible and Head of Science at Water Babies, Tamsin Brewis, the owner of Water Babies Bucks & Beds, offers some tips and tricks to help you navigate this wobbly stage in the pool – you may even see some of this behaviour on dry land too!

Just like adulthood, childhood has its challenges. Babies are constantly processing vast amounts of new information, which can sometimes lead to overload. This information overload can result in temporary phases where tasks become more challenging to absorb and participation may drop off.

Tackling the 'Water Wobbles'

During swimming lessons, you might notice your child being uncooperative or resisting going underwater, even if they used to enjoy it. This indicates that their brain needs a bit of a break, a phase known as a learning plateau.

Every child is unique but, generally, they may experience their first learning plateau around 12-18 months. Toddlers can undergo several such phases in their early years, triggered by various reasons. These phases can be short-lived or can last several months. However, rest assured that their brains are working hard behind the scenes to process new knowledge and skills.

Signs to look out forWhile some signs are obvious, there could also be some subtle indicators that your child is going through this developmental phase:

Clinginess: Your child might become extremely clingy, needing constant reassurance and physical closeness. They may want to be held more often, refuse to leave your side or cry more when separated from you. This behaviour is a natural response to their developmental changes and their way of seeking comfort and security.

Tamsin Brewis

Resistance to activities: They might show a marked disinterest or resistance to activities they previously enjoyed. This could include reluctance to play games, use toys or engage in social interactions they once loved. Activities that used to excite them might now cause frustration or boredom, indicating that their brain needs a break from constant stimulation.

Fear of going underwater: Your child might suddenly fear going underwater, even if they were previously comfortable with it. They could start crying or when asked, say “no” to the activity, clinging to you tightly and refusing to let go. This behaviour might also extend to other water-related activities like splashing or floating. This shows they are experiencing a developmental shift and might need time to adjust.

Change in attitude: You might notice a distinct change in their overall attitude and behaviour, becoming more irritable or fearful. This change can manifest as increased tantrums, mood swings or anxiety. They may become more sensitive to changes in their routine or environment, reacting strongly to new experiences or unfamiliar situations. This heightened sensitivity is part of their developmental process and indicates that they are working through new cognitive and emotional challenges.

Ways that can helpTailor activities: An experienced teacher, like the ones at Water Babies Bucks & Beds, will spot clinginess and adjust activities to fit your child’s needs. If your little one feels extra clingy, the teacher might use gentle, comforting activities involving close contact and soothing techniques, like slow, rhythmic movements in the water.

Positive reinforcement: Highlight your child’s strengths and offer plenty of encouragement. Celebrate small achievements in the pool, like blowing bubbles or kicking their legs. Praising their efforts, no matter how small, boosts their confidence and makes them more eager to participate. Be quite specific in your praise too so they know what they are doing well.

Respect their boundaries: Never force your child into activities they aren’t comfortable with. When they’re ready, they’ll join in willingly. Respecting their boundaries and allowing them to progress at their own pace reduces anxiety and builds trust.

Clear communication: Help your child understand what to expect. Clear communication can ease their fears. Explain what will happen during the lesson and use simple, reassuring language. Keeping them informed helps build their trust and comfort in the water.

Vary swimming positions: Try different swimming positions, like having them swim on their fronts or at a 45-degree angle. The seat hold position lets them look around while feeling secure. Switching up positions keeps your child engaged and comfortable. Stay close.

Stay relaxed: Stay calm, as your stress can affect your baby. Sharing concerns with other caregivers or your instructor can provide support. Babies pick up on emotions, so staying relaxed and positive helps them feel secure. Take deep breaths, remain patient and discuss any worries with others to manage the situation effectively.

Just keep swimmingWe know it can be a stressful time and it could be tempting to stop your swimming journey – but don’t throw in the towel. And, most importantly of all, keep swimming. That way, you’ll reinforce the skills so they’re not forgotten. Learning comes in waves, and it can’t all be plain sailing. Every child is different and has their own way of adapting to new situations and skills. As children grow and develop, they want independence and choice, just like adults. So, staying calm and allowing your child to develop through these stages will reinforce their attachment to you, build resilience and help develop a well-balanced child. So don’t compare yourself to others.

Trust us – your child won’t be the one having a wobble or two in lessons, so there’s no need to get red-faced when this happens. There is an end in sight – we promise!