The Vaccines have announced their new album ‘Pick-Up Full Of Pink Carnations’ and an accompanying UK tour kicking off in 2024

Fans of indie-rockers The Vaccines, are in for a treat as the band have announced their new album ‘Pick-Up Full Of Pink Carnations’ and a massive UK tour kicking off in 2024. Hitting the road in February, The Vaccines 14-date tour will stop at cities such as Glasgow, London, and Manchester.

The group’s sixth studio LP, ‘Pick-Up Full of Pink Carnations’ is poised for release on January 12 2024. The news arrived alongside the LP’s lead single, ‘Heartbreak Kid’.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Vaccines’ UK tour and how to buy tickets

How to get tickets for The Vaccines 2024 UK tour

Presale tickets for The Vaccines’ UK tour go live from 9am on Tuesday 26 September via the Ticketmaster website. General sale tickets will then be available to purchaser from 9am on Friday 29 September via the Ticketmaster website.

Alternatively, fans can pre-order the album from The Vaccines website now to get immediate presale ticket access.

The Vaccines full 2024 UK tour dates

February

05 Birmingham, O2 Institute

06 Manchester, Academy

07 Nottingham, Rock City

09 London, Troxy

11 Margate, Dreamland Margate

13 Folkestone, Leas Cliff Hall

14 Southampton, O2 Guildhall

15 Bristol, O2 Academy

17 Oxford, O2 Academy

18 Brighton, Dome

19 Sheffield, O2 Academy

21 Leeds, O2 Academy

22 Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom

23 Newcastle, NX