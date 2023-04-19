The Mandalorian season three came to an explosive close on Wednesday (April 19) - leaving fans desperate for season four - here’s when Din and Grogu may return.

The Mandalorian season three has come to close after eight episodes of Star Wars joy. The series truly delivered for fans from the live-action of Zeb Orrelios from the animated series Star Wars: Rebels as well as the Mythosaur, and we finally got to see the Mandalorians return to Mandalore. All of this has left fans desperate for season four.

Good news is, a fourth season has been confirmed and fans may not have to wait long to see their favourite father/son duo return to their screens. Showrunner Jon Favreau who has written or co-wrote every episode of season three confirmed in May 2022 that he had begun writing season four, and this was even before season three had aired.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He told BFM TV: “Season 4, yeah I’ve written it already. We have to know where we’re going to tell a fully formed story. We had mapped it out, Dave [Filoni] and I, and slowly you start to write each episode. I was writing it during post-production. All of it has to feel like a continuation and one full story.”

Most Popular

Favreau even hinted at more crossovers on the way for Din Djarin and Grogu as they adventure through the galaxy saying: “As Dave [Filoni]’s doing Ahsoka, it’s very much informing the writing that I’m doing for season four.” Fans will know that Ahsoka made her live-action debut in the show, and now has a spin-off show of their own coming.

Before you read any further, there are major spoilers ahead so read at your own risk. This is the way.

Advertisement

Advertisement

So, how can you keep up to date with The Mandalorian? Here’s everything you need to know about season four.

When is The Mandalorian season four coming out?

While we know that production has begun on the fourth season of The Mandalorian, very little is known about when the season will drop on Disney+. The first and second season of the show were less than a year apart, but due to Covid delays fans had to wait longer for the third season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If the Mandalorian begins filming this year it’s likely that fans would expect a late 2024 release date. Potentially in October/November like the first two seasons. However, none of this is confirmed by Disney themselves.

The Mandalorian season 4 is in the works, it has been confirmed - Credit: Disney

Cast list for The Mandalorian season four

Advertisement

Advertisement

Obviously Din Djarin and Grogu will make their return to our screens, so you can expect to see Pedro Pascal return as the titular character.

Before you read any further there are big spoilers ahead so proceed at your own risk.

The heroic death of Paz Vizsla means we won’t get to see him fight another day in season four. And no, we’re still not over it. Thanks Favreau. Another actor who won’t be returning is Giancarlo Esposito as we finally said goodbye to Moff Gideon once and for all.

(Photo: Disney)

Advertisement

Advertisement

We can, of course, expect to see more of fan favourite Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze. Potential actors returning for the next season could also include Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, Amy Sedaris as Peli Motto and Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Carson Teva. None of this has been confirmed yet but each of the actors have spoken highly of the show, and love of Star Wars so it’s likely they would jump at the chance.

How to watch The Mandalorian

Those hoping to catch the latest Star Wars series can sign up via the Disney+ website. You can sign up for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year