As we approach another season of The Great British Bake Off 2023, here’s how to play Fantasy Bake Off

Bake Off fans rejoice as The Great British Bake Off finally makes its way back onto our screens tonight (Tuesday, September 26) for a brand new season as Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood search for Britain’s best amateur baker.

A new season also brings a whole host of changes too. Matt Lucas stepped back from his presenting role following the conclusion of last season, with This Morning star Alison Hammond replacing him.

As a new Bake Off season approaches, thousands will be playing Fantasy Bake Off where you make weekly predictions on what will happen in the show and compete in private leagues against friends and family when the show kicks off at 8pm.

On the website, they say: “Nominate every week who you think will win the episode, who will be eliminated and who will win the technical round in order to score points. You may also pick up extra points with a correctly chosen Bingo Bonus.

“Compete against other fans in our league & create your own private leagues with friends & family to discover who scores the best.

“In addition, after episode 1 and before episode 2 choose the three contestants you think are most likely to win the competition. You will get points for each of your nominated bakers that wins or makes the final three.

“On your dashboard page “Your Chosen Winners” will be underneath your nominations and clicking on that red button will take you to the “Choose your series winners page”.