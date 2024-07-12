The Burton Smith Group offers free water leak investigations to tackle high water bills

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Burton Smith Group, a provider of water utilities services, is continuing to mark its seven-year anniversary by offering free water leak investigations to householders experiencing unusually high water bills.

This initiative aims to uncover any potential issues within a household including leaks and low water pressure, which can lead to a variety of problems such as rot, mould, discoloration of walls and ceilings, sagging floors, peeling paint, as well as high water bills. Early detection of these problems allows householders to prevent expensive repairs and ensures optimal water efficiency.

The Burton Smith Group’s engineers will then undertake a detailed report on the current state of the water supply and ensure compliance with all relevant regulations.

A recent survey by Affinity Water reveals that the UK wastes £697 million annually on water bills due to household leaks, equating to 900 million litres of clean drinking water daily—enough to fill Wembley Stadium or supply water to one million people each week. Therefore, by offering a free water survey, The Burton Smith hopes to assist households in reducing their environmental impact, by conserving water by reducing unnecessary waste.

Founded in 2017 in Silsoe, Bedfordshire, the business has experienced rapid growth, securing several contracts with home insurance providers and growing its domestic client base through 24-hour callouts and planned maintenance projects.

Serving predominately the South East and Central England regions, as well as areas of the North West, it has built a strong portfolio of customers including home owners, private landlords and commercial sector.

Nathan McDonald, water utilities and drainage manager at The Burton Smith Group, said: "Many homeowners don't realise they are responsible for their water supply pipe within their property boundaries. That's why we're offering a free leak investigation survey, with no hidden fees or string attached, to ensure efficient, safe, and compliant water supply.

"If you're experiencing low water pressure, it's crucial to get it checked. Many people discover issues they were unaware of. Our free survey can identify the root cause, helping to save money by ensuring efficient water usage and preventing costly repairs, especially during a cost-of-living crisis."

The free water survey will be available to households in the postcodes CV, OX, NN, MK, SG, LU, AL, HP, SL, WD, HA, UB, TW, NW, EN, PE, N.

Those interested in a complimentary water survey should get in touch at 01462 412022