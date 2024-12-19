The average drive home for Christmas will cover 94 miles and play 11 festive songs

Three quarters look forward to the drive home for Christmas, as it’s a key part of their annual traditions. | SWNS

The average drive home for Christmas will cover 94 miles, courier 13 presents and see 11 festive songs played.

A poll of 2,000 adults who celebrate the holiday season found 35 per cent will be commuting for the festivities – half of which will have their pet in the passenger seat.

Three quarters look forward to the drive home for Christmas and 69 per cent believe it’s a key part of their annual traditions.

Ironically, Chris Rea’s Driving Home for Christmas hit came second in the most listened to songs for a journey – beaten only by The Pogues and Kirsty MacColl’s classic, Fairytale of New York.

Other popular songs were Wham!’s Last Christmas and All I Want for Christmas by Mariah Carey.

Almost half (48 per cent) are likely to listen to festive tunes over pop (42 per cent) or rock (30 per cent) when in the car at this time of the year – although Metallica’s Enter Sandman appeared in the top 10.

Marc Pell, managing director at temporary motor insurance company Tempcover, which commissioned the research, said: “The drive home is a key part of annual festivities.

“There’s a real joy in driving home for Christmas: reconnecting with others, singing along to festive tunes, and cramming the car full of gifts.

"It’s these types of memorable car journeys that make the season extra special.

“From commuting to see loved ones or chaperoning family to ensure they get from A to B, we rely on cars to keep us moving - whether we’re behind the wheel or going along for the ride.”

Almost half like the fact they can fit more presents in their car and 30 per cent enjoy singing out loud | Shutterstock

Festive driving habits

The research also found that over the festive period, people will cover an average of 193 miles, spending seven hours and 47 minutes in the car, with two stop-offs for a refuel.

And it seems nothing says 'holiday cheer' more than family drama - as 18 per cent often have squabbles on their drive home.

But 60 per cent prefer to take their motor rather than getting public transport, because it tends to be quicker (70 per cent), more direct (68 per cent) and they can listen to their own music (57 per cent).

Almost half (47 per cent) like the fact they can fit more presents in their car and 30 per cent enjoy singing out loud.

While 28 per cent of those polled, via OnePoll, plan to car share to save money.

Men tend to be the primary driver, according to 64 per cent of them, compared to 33 per cent of women.

Similarly, 74 per cent of males prefer driving, in comparison to 59 per cent of females.

Marc Pell of Tempcover added: “It’s positive to see so many people planning to car share on their drive home this Christmas - turning long journeys into shared moments of connection.

“For those hitting the road, whether in your own car or borrowing a mate’s, temporary car insurance is a way to share the driving and lighten the load, so one can take the wheel whilst the other helps to navigate the holiday playlist.”

Top 10 songs to listen to while driving home for Christmas:

Fairytale of New York - The Pogues & Kirsty MacColl Driving Home for Christmas - Chris Rea Last Christmas - Wham! All I Want for Christmas Is You - Mariah Carey I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday - Wizzard Merry Christmas Everyone - Shakin' Stevens Step Into Christmas - Elton John Do They Know It's Christmas? - Band Aid Christmas Time (Don’t Let The Bells End) - The Darkness Enter Sandman - Metallica