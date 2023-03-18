News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago The Wire and John Wick actor Lance Reddick dies aged 60
16 minutes ago Donald Trump calls for ‘protest’ saying he expects arrest in days
3 hours ago US President Joe Biden welcomes Vladimir Putin ICC arrest warrant
4 hours ago Heathrow Airport Easter strike: Staff will walk out for 10 days
4 hours ago Jurassic Park actor Sam Neill opens up on blood cancer diagnosis
5 hours ago Comic Relief raises £34 million in star-studded night of comedy

Tesco Clubcard app to be scrapped: Supermarket giant explains what will happen to unused points and vouchers

Supermarket giant, Tesco, has revealed why they will be scrapping their Clubcard app from next month

Patrick Hollis
By Patrick Hollis
Published 18th Mar 2023, 12:44 GMT

Shoppers at Tesco are being warned that changes to the supermarket’s clubcard app are coming soon. This change involves the scrapping of the supermarket’s handy club card app.

The app allows customers to scan a digital version of the Tesco Clubcard in store. However, the app will no longer be in service from April 18 - and Tesco have confirmed what customers should do next.

The clubcard app is to be replaced by another app which incorporates other features of the supermarket. Customers are encouraged to download the Tesco Grocery & Clubcard app instead.

Most Popular

    Tesco has assured customers that any unused points or vouchers won’t be lost after the switch and the app is free to download from wherever you get your apps from. Even if you don’t have the app, you will be able to access points on your online account.

    Tesco supermarket is offering a generous £1,000 bonus to new HGV drivers amid UK worker shortages (Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty)
    Tesco supermarket is offering a generous £1,000 bonus to new HGV drivers amid UK worker shortages (Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty)
    Tesco supermarket is offering a generous £1,000 bonus to new HGV drivers amid UK worker shortages (Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty)

    The supermarket hopes that having all of their features in one app will improve the shopping experience for customers. A Tesco spokesperson said: "Bringing the functionality of Tesco Pay+ into the Tesco Grocery & Clubcard app is a demonstration of our focus on providing products which closely align to the needs of Tesco shoppers."

    SupermarketTesco