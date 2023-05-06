Long Live! Taylor Swift has finally confirmed Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) is her next re-release, here’s when it’s out.

During Taylor Swift Era’s Tour in Nashville last night, the singer gave fans the news they had all been waiting for. She officially announced that Speak Now is the next album she will re-release.

During the surprise song set of her show she teased as fans began to scream: “I think rather than me speaking about it. I thought I would just show you. So, if you would direct your attention to the back, big screen that we have.” Behind her, the screen read: “Speak Now. Taylor’s Version. Available July 7.”

Of course, fans immediately flooded social media to post screenshots and live footage of the big reveal. Soon after the announcement, Swift took to her social media channels to confirm the news.

Swift tweeted: “I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20. The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness.”

She added, “I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing… and living to speak about it. With six extra songs I’ve sprung loose from the vault, I absolutely cannot wait to celebrate Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) with you on July 7th.”

The singer has heavily hinted at the next release in her recent music videos, but last night proved once again she is The Mastermind when she confirmed the official release date. The new album will come out on National Koi Fish day, the aquatic animal featuring heavily in the Lavender Haze music video, as well as her Speak Now guitar.

Swift has famously been rerecording her first six albums, after her original record label Big Machine Records sold the master recordings of every one of her songs to Justin Bieber manager Scooter Braun. This meant that Braun would get profits from CDs, and tracks played on platforms such as Apple Music and Spotify.

Which worked out well for fans as they have been living for her re-records. The singer has re-released her second and fourth albums, Red (Taylor’s Version) and Fearless (Taylor’s Version), respectively. Both of which have gone on to out steam and out sell the originals.

Swift now has three albums left to re-release as Taylor’s Versions: Taylor Swift, 1989, and Reputation. We’re ready, Mother. Give us the 1989 vaults.

