As Strictly Come Dancing edges ever closer, one of the contestants, Nigel Harman

Anticipation is growing ahead of the latest season of popular BBC One dance show Strictly Come Dancing. The show is back after a landmark 20th season in 2022, with the line-up regarded as potentially one of the best ever.

Recently, the start date for the show was confirmed with fans getting to see the show air for the first time in 2023 on Saturday, September 16. The start date comes just weeks after the class of 2023 was revealed.

One confirmed contestant is Nigel Harman. The 50-year-old from London is arguably best known for his roles as Bradley Dawson in Sky One’s Mount Pleasant and Max Cristie in the BBC medical drama Casualty.

His first breakthrough came in 2003, when he was cast in the high-profile role of Dennis Rickman in the BBC soap opera EastEnders. At the time, Harman was working as a delivery driver for supermarket chain Sainsbury’s.

His demise on the BBC One soap came in 2005; his final episode was aired on 30 December 2005, in which Dennis was stabbed to death in the street by one of Johnny Allen’s (Billy Murray) henchmen.