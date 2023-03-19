An episode of Stacey Solomon’s Sort Your Life Out received 1,500 complaints from viewers and animal welfare charities over cruelty claims - Ofcom has now reached its verdict

Ofcom have made a decision after it was swamped by complaints relating to a BBC programme starring Stacey Solomon. One of the broadcaster’s episodes of home makeover show ‘Sort Your Life Out’, received over 1500 Ofcom complaints.

The allegations centred around animal cruelty, with viewers and animal charities taking issue. The complaints were triggered by the show’s decision to relocate one family’s pet rabbits.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The rabbits were moved outside in hutches originally sited in the conservatory as part of the makeover. However, the programme was met with criticism and accusations of animal cruelty.

Most Popular

Charity Anglican Society for the Welfare of Animals, called on the Loose Women star to do her “research”. They said: “Very disappointed with the decision on rehousing on the family pet rabbits on Sort Your Life Out. Stacey Solomon – you need to research the suffering endured by thousands of pet rabbits in small hutches.”

One viewer gave a particularly damning complaint on social media, saying that the treatment of the rabbits left them “physically sick.” They wrote: “Disgusting treatment of rabbits on last night’s Sort Your Life Out. I have two free roam house rabbits and to think of them stuck in this crate makes me feel physically sick.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Stacey Solomon (Photo: Getty)