Stacey Dooley will focus the live show on her latest book released last year, ‘Are You Really OK? Understanding Britain’s Mental Health Emergency’, which explores the mental health crisis in Britain and its impact on young people, inspired by Stacey’s two BBC documentaries on mental health.
In the live show Stacey will also open up the conversation about mental health in young people and challenge the stigma around mental health stereotypes. Having worked in collaboration with mental health experts and charities, she will responsibly share stories of young people in the UK directly affected by mental health issues.
The show aims to shine a light on life on the mental health frontline and give a voice to young people who are living with mental health conditions across the spectrum. Stacey will also touch on related, broader topics which she has tackled in her documentaries – poverty, addiction, identity, the pressures of social media – and look back on the stand-out moments and interactions from her career.
The tour will kick off in June this year at Southend’s Palace Theatre and culminate at Edinburgh’s Queen’s Hall. Stacey Dooley said: “I’m delighted to be going back out on the road! So much has happened since my last tour- professionally and personally. I honestly can’t wait to see you all in person. What a treat! These brand-new live shows have completely fresh content, never seen before.
“I’ll be sharing behind the scenes stories and clips from some of my more recent documentaries, as well as exploring Britain’s mental health crisis based on the findings of my latest book, Are You Really OK? Come along solo, or with your pals...everyone is so so welcome... we can have a proper chat about getting into TV and journalism, the book, and the new films. Really looking forward to it. All the love gang, see you there!”
Stacey Dooley In Conversation: Full list of tour dates
June 1 - Southend – Palace Theatre
June 2 - Ipswich – Corn Exchange
June 4 - Northampton – Royal & Derngate
June - Manchester – The Lowry - Salford Quay’s
June 6 - Chester – Storyhouse
June 7 - Guildford – Yvonne Arnaud Theatre
June 12 - London – Barbican Centre
June 14 - Birmingham – Glee
June 15 - Bath – Pavilion
June 16 - Swindon – Wyvern
June 18 - Poole – Lighthouse
June 21 - Newcastle – Northern Stage
June 22 - Edinburgh – Queens Hall
Stacey Dooley In Conversation: How to get tickets
Tickets for Stacey Dooley In Conversation are available from ticket website Fane