News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago MPs believe TikTok breaches UK law - could be banned
4 hours ago Ann Summers boss Jacqueline Gold has died aged 62
4 hours ago Teacher strikes in England paused as union confirms government talks
6 hours ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host
7 hours ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike
7 hours ago Nursing strikes 2023: Unions back pay offer - but it’s not over yet

St Patrick’s Day: 15 popular Irish baby names in England and Wales revealed, including Rory and Rowan

From Rory to Aidan, these are the most popular Irish baby names in England and Wales, according to a new study.

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
Published 17th Mar 2023, 14:19 GMT

It is St Patrick’s Day and if you’re an expectant parent, why not take inspiration from the Irish celebration and name your newborn. A new study has revealed the top 15 baby names that have ties to Ireland or are of Irish origin which remain popular among parents.

According to the new research by online casino site, Spin Genie who received their data based on the latest available data by the Office for National Statistics, (ONS), names such as Rory, Rowan, and Erin are among the most popular Irish baby names in England and Wales.

The study said based on the names that made the top 200 in both boys and girls categories, the monikers of Irish origin were more likely to be given to boys as 10 names made the list compared with just five for girls.

Most Popular

    Rory ranked the highest with a total of 1,483 baby boys being given the name. It was followed by Rowan and Finn in the boys list. Meanwhile, Liam and Ryan round out the top five while the likes of Patrick, Connor and Callum appear further down the rankings.

    Out of all names given to baby girls, Erin ranked first in the popularity stakes with 884 babies sharing the same name, closely followed by Orla and Maeve in third. Below is the full list of the most popular Irish-inspired baby names, according to data.

    Top 15 Irish-inspired baby names

    1. Rory (1,483)
    2. Rowan (938)
    3. Erin (884)
    4. Orla (794)
    5. Finn (788)
    6. Liam (690)
    7. Maeve (654)
    8. Ryan (569)
    9. Patrick (456)
    10. Niamh (362)
    11. Connor (293) 
    12. Finlay (293)
    13. Callum (292)
    14. Aidan (289)
    15. Aoife (269)
    A new study has revealed the top 15 baby names that have ties to Ireland or are of Irish origin which remain popular among parents.
    A new study has revealed the top 15 baby names that have ties to Ireland or are of Irish origin which remain popular among parents.
    A new study has revealed the top 15 baby names that have ties to Ireland or are of Irish origin which remain popular among parents.
    Baby namesOffice for National Statistics