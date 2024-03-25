Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Grant Walters, 33, director at The Sports Shop is now selling heat transfers featuring the St George's Cross, which fans to use to cover the new Nike version.

They went on sale online at around midday today (22) and at his shops in Kingswinford and Stourbridge, in the West Midlands.

Mr Walters said he thinks the newly designed kits are 'brilliant', but national flags should be left alone.

Controversial new design from Nike

Nike revealed it had altered the cross to include purple and blue horizontal stripes in a “playful update” to the shirt ahead of Euro 2024 this week.

Calls for the kit to be scrapped

Some fans were upset, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the flag should not be "messed with" and opposition leader Keir Starmer called for the kit to be scrapped.

Fans want the traditional England flag on the kit

Mr Walters has started selling the patches as he spotted the demand from fans to keep the traditional England flag on the kit.

He said: "It's a take on the colours from the 1966 training top. I appreciate good design. I think the new designed kits are brilliant - some of the best kits we've had in a long time. Obviously there's a demand for people that prefer a traditional St George on the back."

He added: "For me, I don't think any national flag should be changed. We're providing a solution for people. If it helps out, we're also raising money for charity. It's more about a solution to a problem.

I don't see much of a problem with [the new design] as such. But if there's a backlash and people would like the traditional St George's flag on it, here is a solution."

St Georges cross transfers in all shapes and sizes

The £4.95 transfers come in all different sizes, for each size of tops, and Grant doesn't charge delivery for those bought online.