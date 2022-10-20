Spice Girl Melanie Chisolm aka Sporty Spice has admitted on a podcast that she has taken to using a dating app, but to mixed results so far. The revelation was shared by the singer during her appearance on the podcast Not My Bagg with Joe & George Baggs

She admitted joining a dating app after breaking up with her boyfriend of seven years Joe Marshall this summer. Rather than opting for celebrity dating apps such as Raya , Mel C went for the more down-to-earth app Hinge instead.

“’What is it about Hinge?” Mel C asked the hosts. “I’m single, and I’m having a little look around, it’s slim pickings. There seem to be loads of hot girls but all the hot guys are gay” she revealed when discussing her lack of luck on the dating app.

Mel C’s appearance on the podcast comes a month after the release of her memoir, Who I Am , which extensively covers her life as a Spice Girl in which she revealed that she had a failed-romance with ex-Take That performer Robbie Williams .

Discussing the matter in the book, Mel C wrote “Robbie did behave badly – he led me on and then abruptly dropped me at a time when I was incredibly vulnerable. I don’t have any bad feelings towards him now, but he did break my heart a bit. I was hurt and I was humiliated. It was somebody I had admired, and he pursued me and then treated me badly.”

Among the other topics hosts Joe and George discussed with Mel C was the subject of football - a big passion of the Spice Girl who can often be remembered for adorning a Liverpool shirt. When asked about the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and former bandmate Victoria Beckham’ s involvement as an ambassador, Chisholm was candid in her response.

“I’m an ally to the LGBTQ+ community so I’d feel very uncomfortable showing support for it. I understand people want to talk about sport being able to change culture, but when there’s so much money involved, it’s tricky. It’s difficult. David is a friend, and everybody has to make their own choices.”