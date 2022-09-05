Sky Sports’ host Jo Wilson announces she has stage three cervical cancer

Sky Sports’ host and presenter Jo Wilson has announced that she is undergoing treatment after being diagnosed with stage three cervical cancer.

The 37-year-old TV personality, who has presented on Sky Sports since 2015, said she had received the diagnosis after going for a routine smear test back in June, in which the disease was discovered.

Further testing a month later showed the 3b cervical cancer has also spread to her two lymph nodes.

Wilson is now undergoing chemotherapy as well as radiotherapy, and has already reported losing one stone (3.5 kilograms) from the treatment’s harsh effects on her body.

Jo, who now has a 24 month-old daughter named Mabel, was planning on doing a smear test while pregnant, but due to complications which lead to both her and her daughter getting sepsis during delivery, the test had been put on hold until this summer.

In an interview with OK! Magazine, Wilson said: "I cried while a lovely nurse held my hand. Then I cried to Dan, and he was quite shocked because he didn’t really think it would be cancer. You’re desperately hoping there’s a chance it might not be,

"I said to the doctor ‘Am I going to die?’. ‘You’re not going to die,’ he reassured me. ‘It’s very treatable, and it’s very curable’."

The TV presenter has said that while doctors have given her a 70% success rate, the 30% risk of failure occupies the new mothers mind.