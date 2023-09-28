Sir Michael Gambon's family confirmed that the actor passed away in hospital surrounded by his wife and son

The family of actor Sir Michael Gambon have confirmed his death at the age of 82.

Sir Michael passed away after a "bout of pneumonia" according to his family. He is known to viewers across the world for his role as Albus Dumbledore in the Harry Potter films, taking over from the late Richard Harris in the third film of the series.

He was also known for his illustrious stage career, most notably his performances in Shakespeare productions.

A statement on behalf of his wife Lady Gambon and son Fergus Gambon, issued by publicist Clair Dobbs, said: “We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon.