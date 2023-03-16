News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Banksy claims remarkable mural spotted on derelict farmhouse
1 hour ago NHS unions and government reach pay offer deal
1 hour ago John Lewis to axe staff bonuses and cut jobs after revealing losses
4 hours ago Oliver Dowden confirms TikTok now banned on all government devices
6 hours ago NHS unions receive new pay offer from Government
8 hours ago Toddler fighting for his life after fall from 8th-floor flat

Sir Michael Caine sells his very first car as 1968 Rolls Royce fetches £135k at auction

The very first car driven by actor Sir Michael Caine has sold for £135k at auction.

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
Published 16th Mar 2023, 17:06 GMT

Acclaimed British actor Sir Michael Caine has sold his very first car -a 1968 Rolls Royce Silver Shadow - bought new one year before he starred in the Italian Job. The actor says he bought the car after realising "he had reached the age of 35 without ever owning a car or even obtaining a driving licence."

The car went under the hammer at an auction at the Imperial War Museum, Duxford, on March 15 and fetched £135k. Michael Caine, 90, purchased the car while out running errands in London, with his shopping list reportedly reading: “milk, bread, newspaper, cigarettes, Rolls-Royce.”

The star reportedly visited a Berkley Square showroom hoping to purchase the luxury car, but was turned away due to his scruffy appearance, forcing him to head to another London showroom. The actor didn’t have a licence at the time and so hired a chauffeur to follow him around town in the car.

Most Popular
    Michael Caine and the 1968 Rolls Royce
    Michael Caine and the 1968 Rolls Royce
    Michael Caine and the 1968 Rolls Royce

    The car boasts sleek cream leather seats and a stylish dashboard, with the restoration also featuring an engine overhaul. It is one of just 506 Silver Shadow Two-Door Drophead Coupes that Rolls-Royce’s in-house coachbuilder Mulliner Park Ward hand built between 1967-1971.

    Sir Michael Caine recently celebrated his 90th birthday with a star-studded dinner at The River Cafe in Hammersmith. It was attended by stars such as Tom Cruise, Andrew Lloyd Webber and David Walliams.

    Driving licenceLondonRolls-Royce