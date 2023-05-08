News you can trust since 1845
BBC Desert Island Discs composer’s house for sale: See inside Eric Coates’ 5-bed house on the market for £775k

Coates influence can be seen throughout the property

Will Millar
By Will Millar
Published 8th May 2023, 15:46 BST

A three storey, five bedroom house once belonging to a famous English composer has appeared on the market for £775,000. The house was formerly the home of Eric Coates, who composed, among others, the theme tune to BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs.

The semi-detached property is located in the West Sussex seaside village of Aldwick where residents of the private cul-de-sac have gated and private access to a nearby beach.

The estate agents Jackson-Stops suggest that ‘Coates influence’ can be seen throughout the property with hand-painted stained glass windows, and a pair of French doors between the sitting room and dining room with acid etched musical score.

The house has since been modernised and now features arts & crafts style oak joinery including thumb latch doors. Its standout features include an Inglenook fireplace in the siting room with an enamel slow combustion wood-burning stove and a fully fitted shaker style kitchen.

Elsewhere, the property comprises an entrance porch, dining room, cloakroom, utility room, a contemporary bathroom and shower room, and five bedrooms. The bedroom on the top floor features a sitting area and study and has full height windows looking across the road and between houses, to the beach and the sea.

Daniel Copley, of Zoopla, said: ‘This beautiful seaside home has a wonderful location - just 250m from the beach and a stone’s throw from the historical town of Chichester and the South Downs National Park.’

The home was formerly owned by English composer Eric Coates

1. The home was formerly owned by English composer Eric Coates

The home was formerly owned by English composer Eric Coates

Photo Sales
The back garden features a large lawn and a timber pergola

2. The back garden features a large lawn and a timber pergola

The back garden features a large lawn and a timber pergola

Photo Sales
The lounge area on the ground floor

3. The lounge area on the ground floor

The lounge area on the ground floor

Photo Sales
The lounge features an Inglenook fireplace with an enamel slow combustion wood-burning stove

4. The lounge features an Inglenook fireplace with an enamel slow combustion wood-burning stove

The lounge features an Inglenook fireplace with an enamel slow combustion wood-burning stove

Photo Sales
