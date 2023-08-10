Sebastian Vettel has denied rumours that he will be returning to racing after retiring from Formula 1 last year.

Vettel spent the last two seasons racing for the Aston Martin team, after having previous success with Ferrari and Red Bull. The 35-year-old announced his retirement on Instagram last year where he said that he was ready to spend more time with his wife and children.

The former Formula 1 driver has also shared his thoughts on the environmental impact of the sport, which he has spoken about passionately at the Goodwood Festival of Speed recently. It follows the FIA’s plans to make the sport net-zero by 2030, which has caused a controversial mixed reaction from those within the sport.

The driver’s appearance at Goodwood Festival of Speed was limited to runs using carbon-neutral fuel as part of his campaign Race Without Trace . Vettel said: “It was a great pleasure for me to demonstrate here at the Goodwood Festival of Speed that we can continue to have fun with an old racing car by running it on carbon neutral fuel. It runs perfectly and the sound is exactly the same but yet we do it in a more responsible way and I am proud of that. Let’s keep our sport alive – Race without Trace.”

The German driver has shared his desire to live a more private life whilst he focuses on his environmental campaigns. There was heavy speculation that Vettel could make his return to motorsport in the all-electric Formula E series.

Rumours began surfacing after ABT Cupra boss Thomas Biermaier speculated over who might drive for the team in the 2024 season. Despite not specifically naming the German driver, when asked about who would replace Robert Frijns, comments hinted towards the previous world champion.