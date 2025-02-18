Searches for ‘how to save on water bills’ in Bedfordshire surge as costs set to rise by £123

Busy woman working at home office calculating and paying utility bills for house rent.

New research reveals a significant surge in online searches on how to save money on water bills.

Castle Water, which conducted the research, analysed over 50 keywords, including ‘how to save money on water bills’, ‘how to reduce water bills’, and ‘how to lower your water bill.’

Bedfordshire recorded the second largest increase in England, with a 50% rise in average monthly searches from 2023 to 2024.

Within the county, Leighton Buzzard saw the biggest surge at 167%, followed by Biggleswade with a 66% increase. Luton placed third with a 27% rise, while Bedford ranked fourth with a 12% increase.

Leighton Buzzard 167%

Biggleswade 66%

Luton 27%

Bedford 12%

Across the rest of England, West Sussex came first with a 56% increase and Tyne and Wear tied for second place with a 50% increase, while Cornwall followed in third with a 44% rise. At the bottom of the table, Gloucestershire recorded a 25% increase.

West Sussex 56%

Tyne and Wear 50%

Bedfordshire 50%

Cornwall 44%

Devon 36%

London 31%

Leicestershire 30%

Hertfordshire 30%

Berkshire 30%

Gloucestershire 25%

Overall, the UK saw a 200% year-on-year increase in searches on how to save money on water bills, with England alone experiencing a 143% rise.

This news comes as industry body Water UK announced that the average annual water bill will rise by £123, equating to a £10-per-month increase.

Speaking on the findings, David Bain from Castle Water, said: “This sharp rise in searches shows just how concerned people are about the cost of living.

“Water bills, once a routine expense, are now something households are actively trying to cut down. It’s a clear sign of the financial strain being felt across the country.

“With costs continuing to rise, people are being forced to make tough decisions about their everyday spending. The fact that so many are turning to the internet for advice on reducing water bills shows just how urgent the situation has become.”