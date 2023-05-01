Sainsbury’s has topped The Grocer’s weekly ranking for the second week in a row making it the cheapest supermarket shop once again.

Sainsbury’s has been praised by The Grocer for the second week in a row for its low pricing. The supermarket prevailed against its competitors in the publication’s lowest-priced basket research.

Looking at the prices of products across Asda, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Waitrose, Sainsbury’s came out on top. The retailer just beat Asda as its total basket was £1.31 cheaper than its competitor.

Among the 33 items that were compared throughout the supermarkets, Sainsbury’s was cheaper overall on a few familiar brands. These include both Ben & Jerry’s Cookie Dough ice cream as well as the meat-free Kirsty’s Lentil Cottage Pie.

Sainsbury’s also proved to offer lower prices on other items, including its own label easy peelers and Young’s Gastro basa fillets. In total, the supermarket had seven price-only deals, which made it stand out from the other grocers.

In March, Sainsbury’s also made the top three of Which? magazine’s list of the cheapest supermarkets for the month. Behind Aldi and Lidl, the supermarket beat competitors Tesco and Morrisons, in the ranking.

