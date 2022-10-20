The Royal Mint has revealed its latest collection of special edition coins and Harry Potter fans are in luck as the first one goes on sale this week. The spellbinding collection will commemorate the 25th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. The Harry Potter collection will feature four coins in total, all of which have been illustrated by Jim Kay.

The coins will feature a series of characters and sets from the global phenomenon that is the wizarding world, including the Boy Who Lived himself, Harry Potter. The collection will also feature Albus Dumbledore, The Hogwarts Express, and Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Many of the coins in the range also feature an enchanting ‘latent feature’ which rotates in the light to reveal a lightning bolt and the number ‘25’ to mark the anniversary year.

Royal Mint’s Harry Potter coins will be among a small number of collections that will see a change of portrait during the series. The first two coins in the collection will feature the portrait of Her Late Majesty The Queen, and the final two coins will feature the official portrait of King Charles III.

Jim Kay, illustrator and designer of the Harry Potter coin collection said: : “It hasn’t really sunk in yet. It is the same for most aspects of publishing – because you are on your own all of the time in a studio, none of it quite seems real until you see the book on a shelf in a shop. Then you think ‘oh yeah! I did that!’ This is completely new to me though, a coin!”

Nicola Howell, Chief Commercial Officer at The Royal Mint said, “As the official maker of UK coins, we are delighted to make a spellbinding coin collection to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. The first coin in the collection, celebrating Harry Potter, will be available for collectors and fans to buy from today.

“The collection is expected to be in high demand, as it is amongst a small number which will see a portrait change during the series. Her Late Majesty will feature on the first two coins launching in 2022, while the final two coins in the collection will feature the official portrait of King Charles III in 2023.”

How to buy the Royal Mint Harry Potter coin

The first coin in the series featuring Harry Potter himself is now available to buy on The Royal Mint’s website . You can buy the Harry Potter coin for £11 and other options including Harry Potter 2022 UK 50p Colour Silver Proof Coin for £69.50.

