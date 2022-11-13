Commemorating the fallen, the BBC has a range of programming today for Remembrance Sunday, including TV and radio coverage of the ceremony at the Cenotaph. The yearly observance pays tribute to all those who have died serving their country.

King Charles will lead today’s service for the first time after ascending to the throne in September, laying a new poppy wreath with a design paying tribute to those used by both his late mother Queen Elizabeth II and his grandfather George VI. The King laid his first wreath at the Whitehall memorial 50 years ago, as the Prince of Wales, and has continued to do so alongside his mother ever since.

This follows King Charles attending last night’s Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Other royals also in attendance were the Queen Consort Camilla, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, and the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Performances came from tenor Andrea Bocelli along with his daughter Virginia and son Matteo, musical theatre star Marisha Wallace, Beauty and the Beast actor Luke Evans and actress Hannah Waddingham, known for her parts in Game Of Thrones and US comedy series Ted Lasso.

They appeared alongside the band of the Royal Air Force, HM Royal Marines, Squadronaires and the Bach Choir. The conclusion of the festival featured actress Shona McGarty alongside the Fourth Choir, with spoken-word artist Jaspreet Kaur.

Along with coverage at the Cenotaph, much of today’s radio coverage will also centre around Remembrance. Here is everything you need to know about the BBC’s Remembrance Sunday programming.

Remembrance Sunday on BBC One

Remembrance Sunday: The Cenotaph

From 10.15am

Uninterrupted coverage of the Remembrance Day commemorations at the Cenotaph in Whitehall. Cenotaph means ‘empty tomb’ and is dedicated to ‘The Glorious Dead’ with no names inscribed allowing individuals to assign their own meaning to the memorial.

Lest we forget: Tune in to BBC Remembrance Sunday coverage of the ceremony at the Cenotaph today

Remembrance Sunday BBC radio schedule

Two-minute silence

BBC Radio 6 Music, BBC Radio Wales and local BBC Radio stations

11am,

BBC radio stations will be observing the two-minute silence on Remembrance Sunday.

Good Morning Sunday

BBC Radio 2

6am-9am

Good Morning Sunday with Jason Mohammad will mark Remembrance Sunday featuring Marisha Wallace and former soldier Paul Minter appearing on the show.

Sunday Morning with Connie McLaughlin

BBC Radio Scotland

8am

Hosted by Connie McLaughlin, Sunday Morning on BBC Radio Scotland, will be hosting two hours of music and conversation with a faith and ethical perspective.

Yr Oedfa

BBC Radio Cymru

12pm

Leading a Service for Remembrance Day in Holyhead, former soldier and minister, Ieuan Elfryn Jones, will be remembering the fallen.

Ceremony of Remembrance from the Cenotaph