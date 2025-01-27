Relationships expert shares 5 romantic ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Love is in the air this February, as Valentine’s Day approaches. More than just chocolates and roses, the occasion provides an opportunity to celebrate love in all its unique and beautiful forms.

If you’re looking for inspiration, sex & relationships expert, Annabelle Knight, has rounded up five romantic ideas to make this Valentine’s Day truly magical.

Annabelle, an official ambassador for Lovehoney, says: "Valentine’s Day is the perfect opportunity to show your partner how much you care. Whether you’re into grand gestures or subtle displays of affection, there’s a celebration style to suit every couple.”

Lovehoney, the UK’s leading sexual wellness brand, has teamed up with Annabelle to share her top five ways to make this Valentine’s Day truly memorable...

5 Romantic Ways to Celebrate Valentine’s Day

1. Plan a Surprise Getaway

“Escape the routine and take a romantic weekend trip. Whether it’s a cosy cabin in the woods, a luxurious spa retreat, or a sunny beach destination, a change of scenery can work wonders for your relationship. You could even go the extra mile by personalising the trip with activities that your partner enjoys; whether that be wine tasting, hiking, or simply relaxing by a romantic log fire.”

2. Cook a Romantic Dinner at Home

“If you prefer to avoid crowded restaurants, why not create a fine dining experience at home? Cook a meal together or surprise your partner with their favourite dishes. Dim the lights, set the table with candles and flowers, and play soft music to create an intimate ambience. Don’t forget a decadent dessert to end the night on a sweet note!”

3. Recreate Your First Date

“Take a trip down memory lane by recreating your first date. Revisit the same restaurant, wear something similar to what you wore that day, and reminisce about how your relationship began. Adding this nostalgic touch can make the day extra special and remind you both of how far you’ve come together.”

4. Write Love Letters to Each Other

“In a digital world, sometimes going old school can be just what you need to show your partner how much you care. Handwritten love letters are a timeless and meaningful gesture. Take some time to express your feelings, share your favourite memories, or talk about your hopes for your future. Reading these heartfelt messages aloud to each other can be an emotional and bonding experience, creating a keepsake you’ll cherish forever.”

5. Try Something New “Shake things up by stepping out of your comfort zone and trying a new activity together. Take a dance class, go rock climbing, or sign up for a pottery workshop. Sharing a new experience can strengthen your bond and create memories you’ll appreciate for years to come."

"Whatever you decide to do, the most important thing is to celebrate your connection and create a Valentine’s Day that is meaningful to you both. Whether it’s extravagant or stripped back, heartfelt gestures of love and appreciation will make this year’s Valentine’s Day one to remember.”