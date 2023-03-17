Former X Factor contestants sing with Stath Lets Flats cast for Comic Relief.

Some memorable X Factor alums have joined the cast of Stath Lets Flats in aid of Comic Relief. Creator of the sitcom Jamie Demetriou shared a preview of the cast and the singing stars to his Instagram ahead of Red Nose Day’s evening of fundraising tonight (March 17).

Earlier this week, it was announced that the iconic singing competition would be returning to our screens as part of the 2023 Red Nose Day festivities. In a special featuring long-time host of the show Dermot O’Leary, some past contestants were also slated to join him.

Demetriou’s latest post further hints as to what audiences can expect from the X Factor special as it shows some of the show’s alumni working alongside the cast of BAFTA Award-winning comedy Stath Lets Flats.

Captioning the post , Demetriou teased tonight’s X Factor-themed Comic Relief special as he wrote: "Bless the staff at Michael and Eagle & the X Factor gang for getting stuck in."

Following the preview, we take a look at what X Factor stars feature and what they have been up to since their time on the singing competition.

X Factor alums join Stath Lets Flats cast for Comic Relief

Red Nose Day’s planned evening of entertainment will see the return of some familiar X Factor contestants on our screens. Alongside the singing competition’s longtime host Dermot O’Leary, former alumni of the show will feature alongside the cast of the sitcom Stath Lets Flats.

Stath Lets Flats creator Jamie Demetriou hinted at the show’s feature alongside some of the past contestants in a post on his Instagram as he shared a preview of what’s to come this evening. The teaser saw some of the sitcom’s cast singing a new song alongside some former X Factor stars, including Stevi Ritchie, Honey G, Andy Abrahams and Ben Haenow.

Social media posts from both Honey G and Stevi Ritchie have since added that they joined the Stath Lets Flats actors to record a Comic Relief charity single.

What are they all up to now?

X Factor audiences may remember Andy Abrahams from his stint on the show in 2005. After making it to the live shows of the second season, he went on to reach the final but was runner-up to Shayne Ward.

After his feature on the show, Abrahams went on to release his own music and even represented the UK in Eurovision in 2008. Before X Factor changed his life, the singer worked as a binman with Abrahams having revealed he returned to the job in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. He is still performing, with the singer having done panto for many years.

Both Stevi Ritchie and Ben Haenow competed in the popular singing competition during its eleventh series in 2014. Ritchie placed 6th that season, while Haenow was the year’s winner as he beat Fleur East in the final.

Ritchie appeared on Celebrity Big Brother the following year after his stint on X Factor. He is still sharing his vocals with the world and, like Abrahams, has also appeared in panto .

Following his win, Haenow became a chart-topping artist as his single Something I Need topped the Christmas charts of 2014. Almost a decade on, the singer is still a part of the music industry and, in 2021, released several acoustic singles.