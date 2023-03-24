Full list of where the Red Arrows are expected to display across the UK when their season begins in June.

The world-famous Red Arrows have confirmed their summer 2023 display schedule. The Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, which formed in late 1964, have confirmed they will return to the skies at a number of events over the summer season.

The team’s 2023 schedule will see them perform at more than 40 summer events from June to September. Kicking off the display season at the Midlands Air Festival, the team will wrap it up at the IWM Duxford Battle of Britain Airshow.

As part of the Red Arrows’ 59th season, the squad has also hinted at more events in the UK and overseas, although these are yet to be confirmed and added to the full schedule.

The 2023 displays are set to feature an eight-jet formation. This is a step up from the 2022 display season, which had a seven-ship formation during displays.

Here’s a full rundown of where you can catch the iconic aerobatic display squad’s displays this summer.

Red Arrows 2023 full display schedule

June 2 - Midlands Air Festival

June 3 - Midlands Air Festival

June 3 - English Riviera Airshow

June 4 - English Riviera Airshow

June 8 - Isle of Man TT

June 11 - RAF Cosford Airshow

June 24 - Armed Forces’ Day National Event

June 25 - IWM Duxford Summer Show

July 1 - Teignmouth Airshow

July 1 - Wales Airshow

July 2 - Wales Airshow

July 2 - Headcorn Battle of Britain Airshow

July 13 - Goodwood Festival of Speed

July 14 - Goodwood Festival of Speed

July 14 - Royal International Air Tattoo

July 15 - Royal International Air Tattoo

July 16 - Royal International Air Tattoo

July 21 - Peterhead Scottish Week

July 29 - Old Buckenham Airshow

August 12 - Blackpool Airshow

August 13 - Blackpool Airshow

August 13 - Whitby Regatta

August 16 - Cromer Festival

August 17 - Eastbourne International Airshow

August 18 - Eastbourne International Airshow

August 19 - Eastbourne International Airshow

August 20 - Eastbourne International Airshow

August 20 - Folkestone Air Display

August 24 - Clacton Airshow

August 25 - Clacton Airshow

August 25 - Sidmouth Regatta Airshow

August 26 - Rhyl Airshow

August 27 - Rhyl Airshow

August 31 - Bournemouth Air Festival

September 1 - Bournemouth Air Festival

September 2 - Bournemouth Air Festival

September 3 - Bournemouth Air Festival

September 9 - Southport Airshow

September 9 - Scottish International Ayr Show

September 10 - Great North Run

September 14 - Guernsey Air Display

September 14 - Jersey International Airshow

September 16 - IWM Duxford Battle of Britain Airshow

September 17 - IWM Duxford Battle of Britain Airshow

What about Red Arrow flypasts?

The Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team is yet to outline a schedule for their planned flypasts. However as stated on the RAF website , show times, as well as flypast schedules, are set to be confirmed when the 2023 season starts.

Those wanting to check in on event times and flypasts will be available on the Red Arrows’ official social media pages, including their Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

You can also get the Red Arrows to come to your next event

While the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team has now confirmed its summer display schedule, the aerobatic display squad also accepts requests to fly over or do a display at events.

For a chance of having the Red Arrows perform at your own festivities, you have to fill in an application form. Those applying should be aware that flypasts are not routinely done for private events, including weddings, birthdays or funerals, as well as corporate events. Displays can only happen at recognised display venues too.