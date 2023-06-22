RMT said its members have voted to strike for three days in July as the majority of the country heads into a summer holiday.

Thousands of rail workers are set to walk out in July after train operators failed to make a new pay offer, potentially causing travel chaos during the summer holiday season. RMT, the union that represents 20,000 workers from 14 train companies, will now strike on July 20, 22 and 29.

This comes as Aslef, another union that represents workers from 16 railway companies, announced last week that they would continue strike action for the next six months over a pay dispute with the government.

RMT said despite their willingness to enter further negotiations , neither the rail operators nor the government have asked them to any meeting. It said the government also has the mandate for the 14 rail operators RMT is in dispute with and contractually sets the negotiating terms of those companies with the rail unions.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: "This latest phase of action will show the country just how important railway staff are to the running of the rail industry. My team of negotiators and I are available 24/7 for talks with the train operating companies and government ministers.

"Yet quite incredibly neither party has made any attempt whatsoever to arrange any meetings or put forward a decent offer that can help us reach a negotiated solution. The government continues to shackle the companies and will not allow them to put forward a package that can settle this dispute.

"Our members have now voted three times to take strike action over the last 12 months - the most recent of which coincided with having the full details of the substandard offer from the rail operators.

"They voted by 9-1 to renew their strike mandate and RMT will continue its industrial campaign until we reach a negotiated settlement on pay, working conditions and job security."

RMT had previously warned of more walkouts over the next six months, which involve 20,000 rail workers, including station staff, train managers, and catering workers.