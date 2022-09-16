People wishing to pay respects to Her Majesty the Queen have been warned not to attempt to rejoin the queue until it reopens.

The queue to see the coffin, which is currently Lying-in-state at Westminster Hall, has been paused for around six hours.

On the morning of Friday, 16 September, the queue reached five miles long to see Her Majesty, and shortly after, it was revealed that the 14-hour queue was “close to capacity”.

The Queen’s funeral will be watched by millions around the world

Most Popular

At 9:52am, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport said: “Her Majesty The Queen’s Lying-in-state queue update.

“Southwark Park has reached capacity. Entry will be paused for at least six hours. We are sorry for any inconvenience.

“Please do not attempt to join the queue until it re-opens.

“Check back for further updates.”

The queue remained at around five miles long for most of the night, with Southwark listed as the closest landmark.

Firefighters were seen handing out water bottles along the route, as the line started to creep towards full capacity.

Her Majesty will remain Lying-in-state at Westminster Hall until Monday, 19 September, the day of her state funeral.

The doors at Westminster Hall will remain open until 6:30am, four and a half hours before the state funeral begins.

How to join the queue

When the queue re-opens later today, you will join the back of the queue and be issued with a coloured wristband.

The wristband is strictly non-transferable, and will be checked along the route.

If you have to leave the queue for any reason, the wristband will secure your place, allowing you to return to the place you left.