Queen Elizabeth II cause and time of death confirmed

Queen Elizabeth II’s cause of death has been recorded on her death certificate, it has been revealed.

The official document was published by the National Records of Scotland on Thursday September 29.

The certificate shows the Queen died at 3.10pm at Balmoral Castle near Ballater, Scotland.

The document lists the cause of death as “old age” and is signed by the Queen’s daughter, Anne, the Princess Royal.

Undated handout photo issued by National Records of Scotland of the death certificate of Queen Elizabeth II which reveals that her cause of death was old age. Issue date: Thursday September 29, 2022.

Douglas James Allan Glass is noted as the certifying registered medical practitioner.

Old age was the only cause of death listed on the document, with no other contributing factors.