Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man fears he’ll never be able to sell his home after his neighbour started “eyesore” renovation work.

Builder Etitaz Raja, 34, bought the £150,000 three-bed home in 2017 with his life savings. He hoped to renovate the property and sell it to fund buying his dream home. However, Etitaz worries he'll never be able to sell the home in Northamptonshire due to his neighbour Abul Azad’s, 51, ongoing building work for an extension.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As part of the work, for which permission was granted in 2018, but expired in 2023, workers dug a big hole in Abul’s garden earlier this year. Etitaz’s fence has collapsed into the hole and he says he can smell sewage and see rats. The 3m-deep hole remains unfilled.

Etizaz said that when a building control officer came to investigate on March 8, he didn’t even go into the garden.

Etitaz Raja stands in his back garden next to "eyesore" renovation work.

West Northamptonshire Council said: “We have assessed the structure; it is not deemed to be in a dangerous state. Therefore, no action is required from our perspective, but we have let the neighbour know that they might be able to take private action under the ‘Party Wall Act’”.

Abul, 51, said he has now fixed the broken sewage pipes. He said the council visited the property on April 3 and said that its current state is “ok”. Abul labelled Etizaz's behaviour "very rude" and said his allegation about rats was a "lie".