News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Martin Lewis leaves GMB viewers stumped with tricky maths question
Comedian Andy Smart has died aged 63
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle involved in car chase with paparazzi
Purplebricks sold for just £1, leaving 750 jobs at risk in UK
Stalker arrested near Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s home
Imola F1 Grand Prix cancelled due to major flooding in Italian region
Breaking

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle stalker arrested for lurking outside couple's home in early hours of the morning

A man has been arrested outside the home of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in California on suspicion of stalking

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
Published 17th May 2023, 14:15 BST

Santa Barbara police were called to the home of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, in Montecito, at around 2am on Monday morning, May 15. The man, who has been named as Kevin Garcia Valdovinos, was placed under citizen’s arrest by the couple's security guards. 

After arriving at the scene, police officers arrested the 29 year-old and charged him with misdemeanour stalking. He was later released on a $2,500 bail. 

TMZ report the charges suggest this was not Mr Valdovinos’ first offence in relation to the couple. Under California law, misdemeanour stalking is punishable with up to one year in county jail, or probation. 

Most Popular
    Prince Harry and Meghan MarklePrince Harry and Meghan Markle
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

    It is currently unclear if Prince Harry and Meghan were in the home at the time of the incident. Prince Harry recently returned to California after a 28-hour visit to the UK for the coronation of King Charles III.

    Related topics:PoliceHomeMeghan MarkleDuchessSussex