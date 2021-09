Millions still eligible for £125 tax refund for working from home - how to claim it

Bob Dylan accused of sexually abusing 12-year-old girl in 1965

News you can trust since 1845

Bob Dylan accused of sexually abusing 12-year-old girl in 1965

McDonald’s to launch new vegan burger ‘McPlant’ in the UK from next month

The unusual and adorable sleeping habits of dogs revealed in new survey of owners

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari announce engagement on Instagram - here's what they said

Here's what smishing means as reports of text message scams jump - and how it differs from phishing

New NHS blood test detects more than 50 types of cancer before symptoms show

Here's why a Google Doodle is celebrating Hawaiin musician Israel Kaʻanoʻi Kamakawiwoʻole today

Ryanair boss warns of ‘dramatically higher’ holiday costs next summer

Millions still eligible for £125 tax refund for working from home - how to claim it