The chairlift is used by local villages to cross the river and is said to have been dangling 350m above ground for six hours

Eight people have spent six hours trapped inside a cable car in Pakistan

A rescue operation is underway in Pakistan to save six children and two men who have become trapped in a chairlift after a cable snapped, leaving it dangling high above ground. The chairlift was installed across a river canyon in the north-west of the country and connected villages in the Battagram district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The chairlift is used by locals to cross the river, making it easier for people to reach nearby schools, government offices and other businesses. Taimoor Kahn, a spokesperson for the disaster management authority, said the people inside have been trapped 350m above ground for six hours.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A helicopter has since been deployed to the area to try and save the eight people inside. According to Mr Kahn, the helicopter rescue has been ordered by Pakistan’s caretaker Prime Minister, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar.

Reportedly one of the men inside the cable car has been speaking to a Pakistan television channel via phone. The man, named Gulfraz told Geo News: “For God’s sake help us.”

The man also confirmed there were eight passengers on board, with one of the students falling unconscious in the past three hours. All the children on board are reportedly between 10 and 15 years old.

Images have begun surfacing on social media, showing the chairlift stranded in the middle of a deep ravine in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Many people in Pakistan’s mountainous regions use chairlifts to shorten distances and make travel easier. An unspecified number of people die or are injured each year in incidents involving poorly maintained chairlifts in the country.