Let’s take a look at the Hollywood A-listers and their evening wear before the Oscars kicked off at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles last night.

The 95th Academy Awards has come to an end, with the red carpet filled with stunning fashion moments from Hollywood’s top celebrities dressed to the nines as they flocked to the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on Sunday night (March 12)

The Oscars, hosted for the third time by comedian Jimmy Kimmel, saw the star-studded ceremony honouring this year’s best performances on film. This year’s nominations were led by Everything, Everywhere, All at Once, which unsurprisingly set the victorious tone by sweeping seven Oscars including best picture.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But all eyes were first set on the red carpet, with nominees such as Cate Blanchett, Andrea Riseborough and Michelle Yeoh - who carved her name in history as the first Asian to win the coveted best-actress award for her outstanding performance in Everything Everywhere all at Once - delivering on the fashion front.

Most Popular

Those in attendance included Colin Farrell, and Brendan Fraser, who also bagged himself as the best actor for his role in The Whale, as he showed up in a dapper appearance with a black tuxedo. Meanwhile Yeoh has embraced sparkle, as evidenced by her sequined Armani Privé gown at the Golden Globes.

Cate Blanchett wore her previous red carpet gown, a reworked Maison Margiela design she showcased at this year’s BAFTAs. Austin Butler’s menswear style has leaned towards sleek, classic suiting from brands like Gucci and Saint Laurent.

Advertisement

Advertisement