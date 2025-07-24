90's rockers Liam and Noel Gallagher bring Oasis to Heaton Park's gig goers | William Lailey / SWNS

One in four gig goers miss the encore and leave early – with a third prioritising how they’ll feel the next day.

This comes as research identified distinct differences in how different generations enjoy and recover from music gigs.

As the summer of pop continues excitement for live music is high with fans travelling thousands of miles to see their favourite acts, but the poll of 2,000 concertgoers found the thought of winding down post-gig rather than staying until the final song is more appealing to some than others.

Tiredness is also factor, with 36 per cent of all adults admitting they worry in advance about how they'll feel the morning after.

Further to this, 37 per cent practice self-care post-gig so they can wake-up feeling fresh the next day – and again Gen Zs do this more than any other generation (55 per cent).

But it might not have the desired effect - 51 per cent of all adults typically emerge from their post-gig slumber feeling fried, tired, and worn out.

The research was commissioned by Holiday Inn Express, which has teamed up with Will Best and AJ Odudu to launch limited edition ‘Fresh or Fried' packages - available online and at participating hotels, guests are able to choose between the two depending on how they tend to feel the morning after a show.

It comes as 40 per cent of those polled revealed they like to get up as normal after a gig, while 38 per cent like to sleep in late and have a 'lazy day.'

Are you a night owl or a self-care enthusiast?

Will Best said: “I go to lots of gigs, but I still have to get up early for breakfast radio, so while I have fun and definitely indulge in some questionable dad dancing, I still like to wind down properly afterwards.

“A great sleep, strong coffee and a decent breakfast, is what I need when I get up so I’m ready to tackle the day”.

Sharing her contrasting approach, AJ Odudu said: “I am a night owl and I always get a second wind, especially when in a concert environment - I definitely get that from my mum!”

The study also found for some it’s not just being more careful following a live music event, as 16 per cent will have a pre-show nap and eight per cent will even meditate.

This is especially prevalent in Gen Z (21 per cent and 17 per cent) and Millennials (29 per cent and 17 per cent) - suggesting younger generations take different approaches to the overall gig experience.

Carried out through OnePoll, the study also identified the most anticipated shows of the summer with Ed Sheeran topping the poll, ahead of Oasis who came second.

Third place went to Beyoncé, with Billie Eilish fourth and Olivia Rodrigo fifth.

Holiday Inn Express spokesperson, John Wright, said: "As the research shows gig goers have different approaches - some are night owls who stay up until dawn, while some are self-care enthusiasts who prefer a more relaxed concert experience.

“It’s important that everyone can enjoy iconic summer concerts, and the morning after, in a way that suits them best.

"Our Fresh or Fried care packages were designed with these distinct personas and gig routines and behaviours in mind."