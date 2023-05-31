Sky customers banned from sharing Netflix accounts

Sky customers won't be able to share their Netflix password by adding members to their accounts, the leading media company has announced.

Sky has said: "As your Netflix account is linked to your Sky bill, you won’t be able to share it with a different household by adding extra members. This option is currently only available through Netflix directly."

In the UK, Netflix users are no longer allowed to share their passwords with people outside of their households after the streaming service began a crackdown on their password sharing policy.

The crackdown has already been imposed in countries including Canada, Spain, New Zealand and Portugal. Netflix recently emailed users to remind them that an account should only be used in one household.

In a statement, the streaming service said: "A Netflix account is for use by one household. Everyone living in that household can use Netflix wherever they are – at home, on the go, on holiday – and take advantage of new features like Transfer Profile and Manage Access and Devices.

"We recognise that our members have many entertainment choices. It’s why we continue to invest heavily in a wide variety of new films and TV programmes – so whatever your taste, mood or language and whoever you’re watching with, there’s always something satisfying to watch on Netflix."

For account users, it now means they would have to pay an additional fee to share their password with friends and family members who live outside of their homes.

However, there are some loopholes that allow you to share your Netflix password without being detected. Here are two steps you can take.

Log in on your home wifi

If you log into a Netflix account from the Wi-fi connection at the account owner's home, then the streaming giant would consider you a member of their household making it easier for you to use another person’s password.

Don’t watch Netflix on a TV or streaming box

Netflix defines what they think of as your household by the preferences you manage on the main TV you use, whether it's a smart TV, like Roku, or a streaming box, like AppleTV or Amazon Fire Stick.

