Netflix has revealed when its long-awaited password sharing crackdown will come into force. The changes will see the streaming giant, which is behind hits such as The Crown and Stranger Things, block content for millions as it will start to enforce rules “more broadly”.

The firm revealed the changes will come into force “by the end of 2023’s first quarter”, meaning it will probably happen in April. Netflix started testing new ways of catching people sharing passwords last year after previously turning a blind-eye to the money-saving loophole.

Netflix has revealed you will still be able to share an account with those in the same household, you’ll be charged if an outsider who doesn’t live in the same house as you continues to use your account. Around 100 million Netflix accounts across the world are thought to be shared in this way.

Netflix said: "As we roll out paid sharing, members in many countries will also have the option to pay extra if they want to share Netflix with people they don’t live with." The company expects some users will cancel their subscription in response to the move, especially those affected by the cost of living crisis.

It is understood that under the password sharing ban, users are allowed to watch Netflix on a TV outside their home for up to two weeks, which should cover a holiday.

The rules state: "You can watch Netflix on a TV outside your home for up to two weeks as long as your account has not been previously used in that location. This is allowed once per location per year."

