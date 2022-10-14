National Television Awards Winners: Full list of results including Emmerdale, Martin Lewis and This Morning
Heartstopper walks away empty handed while Ant & Dec win 21’st consecutive NTA award.
The National Television Awards returned on Thursday, October 13 at London OVO Arena, Wembley to celebrate the very best of the box.
The starry event - which has aired for two-decades - celebrates the heights of British television. This year, actor and comedian Joel Dommett returned to host for a second time.
Unlike other award shows, the NTA allows the general public to decide the fate of nominees.
Celebrating its 50th anniversary, Emmerdale won in the Serial Drama category while Ant & Dec scooped yet another award but were not present due to illness.
Here’s a full list of the winners and nominees from the National Television Awards 2022.
Full list of National Television Awards results
NEW DRAMA
- Heartstopper (Netflix, April 2022)
- This Is Going To Hurt (BBC One, March 2022)
- Time (BBC One, June 2021)
- Trigger Point (ITV, January 2022) Winner
TALENT SHOW
- Britain’s Got Talent (ITV)
- RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (BBC Three)
- Strictly Come Dancing (BBC One) Winner
- The Masked Singer (ITV)
AUTHORED DOCUMENTARY
- Julia Bradbury: Breast Cancer and Me (ITV, April 2022)
- Kate Garraway: Caring for Derek (ITV, February 2022) Winner
- Katie Price: What Harvey Did Next (BBC One, March 2022)
- Paddy and Christine McGuinness: Our Family and Autism (BBC One, December 2021)
- Tom Parker: Inside My Head (Channel 4, October 2021)
RETURNING DRAMA
- Bridgerton S2 (Netflix, March 2022)
- Call the Midwife S11 (BBC One, February 2022)
- Peaky Blinders S6 (BBC One, April 2022) Winner
- The Split S3 (BBC One, May 2022)
TV PRESENTER
- Alison Hammond (Good Morning Britain, ITV)
- Ant & Dec (various, ITV) Winner
- Bradley Walsh (The Chase, ITV)
- Graham Norton (The Graham Norton Show, BBC One)
FACTUAL ENTERTAINMENT
- Clarkson’s Farm (Amazon Prime Video)
- Gogglebox (Channel 4) Winner
- Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs (ITV)
- Great British Bake Off (Channel 4)
DRAMA PERFORMANCE
- Cillian Murphy as Thomas Shelby (Peaky Blinders, BBC One) Winner
- Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton (Bridgerton, Netflix)
- Nicola Walker as Hannah Stern (The Split, BBC One)
- Vicky McClure as Lana Washington (Trigger Point, ITV)
THE BRUCE FORSYTH ENTERTAINMENT AWARD
- Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway (ITV)
- I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! (ITV) Winner
- Taskmaster (Channel 4)
- The Graham Norton Show (BBC One)
SERIAL DRAMA
- Coronation Street (ITV)
- EastEnders (BBC One)
- Emmerdale (ITV) Winner
- Neighbours (Channel 5)
TV EXPERT NEW CATEGORY
- Jay Blades (The Repair Shop, BBC One)
- Kaleb Cooper (Clarkson’s Farm, Amazon Prime Video)
- Martin Lewis (The Martin Lewis Money Show, BBC One) Winner
- Sir David Attenborough (various, BBC One)
SERIAL DRAMA PERFORMANCE
- Gillian Wright as Jean Slater (EastEnders, BBC One)
- Mark Charnock as Marlon Dingle (Emmerdale, ITV) Winner
- Paige Sandhu as Meena Jutla (Emmerdale, ITV)
- Rose Ayling-Ellis as Frankie Lewis (EastEnders, BBC One)
QUIZ GAME SHOW
- Beat the Chasers (ITV) Winner
- In for a Penny (ITV)
- Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel (BBC One)
- The 1% Club (ITV)
RISING STAR
- Charithra Chandran as Edwina Sharma (Bridgerton, Netflix)
- Joe Locke as Charlie Spring (Heartstopper, Netflix)
- Kit Connor as Nick Nelson (Heartstopper, Netflix)
- Paddy Bever as Max Turner (Coronation Street, ITV) Winner
DAYTIME
- Loose Women (ITV)
- The Chase (ITV)
- The Repair Shop (BBC One)
- This Morning (ITV) Winner
COMEDY
- After Life (Netflix) Winner
- Derry Girls (Channel 4)
- Not Going Out (BBC One)
- Sex Education (Netflix)
TALENT SHOW JUDGE
- Anton Du Beke (Strictly Come Dancing, BBC One) Winner
- David Walliams (Britain’s Got Talent, ITV)
- Mo Gilligan (The Masked Singer, ITV)
- RuPaul (RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, BBC Three)