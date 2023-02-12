The winning numbers of National Lottery’s Lotto and Thunderball draws on Saturday, February 11 have been revealed. Lucky winners will receive a life-changing prize that could be used to pay off any outstanding bills or to treat oneself with a luxurious holiday abroad.

Winning a triple rollover jackpot of £7.6 million, which was up for grabs in Saturday night’s draw, will definitely help to do just that. All you have to do is purchase a £2 ticket that gives Lotto players the opportunity to pick six numbers from 1 to 59 where you only need to match at least two to be granted a prize.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Then there’s the Thunderball draw which gives hopefuls the chance to walk away £500k richer by selecting five numbers from 1 to 39 and a Thunderball number from 1 to 14. Lucky Dip is also offered as another avenue to win a prize as it tasks entrants to choose randomly selected numbers.

The biggest ever Lotto winner was in April 2016 when an anonymous player banked an astounding £35 million jackpot. Other high value wins include when two ticket holders won £33 million each in January 2016.

Most Popular

The National Lottery was first drawn on November 19 in 1994 and half of the money spent by players entering the draws goes directly to the prize fund. A further 28% of the sum is awarded to good causes, 12% is taxed by the UK Government and the last 5% goes to retailers.

National Lottery Lotto and Thunderball winning numbers for February 11 - how to enter

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lotto winning numbers: 46 05 57 47 37 03 - Bonus ball: 50

Thunderball winning numbers: 02 04 08 20 29 - Thunderball: 05