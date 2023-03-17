Nasa has officially unveiled the spacesuit the first astronauts back on the Moon will wear.

When humans return to the lunar surface for the first time in over 50 years as part of NASA’s Artemis III mission, they will be wearing Axiom Space’s next-generation spacesuit. A prototype suit was unveiled Wednesday (15 March) by makers Axiom Space at Space Center Houston’s Moon 2 Mars Festival.

Axiom Space collaborated with costume designer Esther Marquis from the Apple TV+ series, “For All Mankind” to create this custom cover layer using the Axiom Space logo and brand colours. The spacesuit will provide astronauts with advanced capabilities for space exploration while providing NASA commercially developed human systems needed to access, live and work on and around the Moon.

While the prototype of the suit is black, spacesuits worn on the Moon must be white to reflect heat and protect astronauts from extreme high temperatures, so a cover layer is currently being used for display purposes only to conceal the suit’s proprietary design.

Michael T. Suffredini, Axiom Space president and CEO, said: “We’re carrying on NASA’s legacy by designing an advanced spacesuit that will allow astronauts to operate safely and effectively on the Moon. Axiom Space’s Artemis III spacesuit will be ready to meet the complex challenges of the lunar south pole and help grow our understanding of the Moon in order to enable a long-term presence there.”

Through Artemis, NASA will land the first woman and the first person of colour on the Moon, “paving the way for a long-term, sustainable presence and serving as a gateway for future astronaut missions to Mars.”