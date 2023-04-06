M&S shoppers Easter meal is sorted with the supermarket’s £20 dine-in roast deal.

If you don’t want to worry about your Easter roast this weekend, Marks & Spencer has you covered. The supermarket has released a dine-in feast that you and your family can enjoy this Easter without too much effort - or peeling vegetables.

While many up and down the country are no doubt planning to have a sit-down meal with family this Easter weekend, you don’t have to stress about what you’re going to eat. Those wanting to have a more laidback celebration can opt to have a dine-in family meal on Marks & Spencer.

The retailer’s Easter deal, which serves four, includes one main dish as well as three sides. There are a total of seven mains and eight side dishes to choose from, including both meat and vegetarian options, all for £20.

Whether you want a classic lamb roast for your Easter feast or want to have chicken or beef instead, the M&S dine-in deal has something for all, including vegetarians, with its roast butternut squash, carrot and spinach pie.

We break down Marks & Spencers’ 2023 Easter dine-in deal, including what mains and sides are on offer.

2023 Marks & Spencer Easter Family dine-in meal

Main dishes

Middle Eastern style boneless slow-cooked lamb shoulder

Bone in slow-cooked lamb shoulder

Beef rump with roast beef and herb butter

Outdoor-bred British pork rib roast

Full on Flavour British roast chicken

Salmon joint stuffed with leeks and cheese

Roast butternut squash, carrot and spinach pie

Side dishes