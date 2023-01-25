Microsoft is investigating an outage which has caused thousands of users unable to use the website’s services including crucial communication platforms such as Microsoft Teams and Outlook.

Downdetector.com, which tracks outages through a range of sources including user reports, showed there were more than 3,700 incidents of people reporting issues with Microsoft Teams in India.

According to Downdetector, people are having issues with server connections on Microsoft Teams and Outlook.

Microsoft 365 tweeted to confirm that they have “identified a potential networking issue and are reviewing telemetry to determine the next troubleshooting steps.”

