The Michelin Guide for Great Britain and Ireland has announced 20 restaurants which have been newly awarded with a Bib Gourmand award. The guide has been released ahead of the Michelin Guide Ceremony on Monday, March 27.

A total of 20 awards have been given to restaurants throughout Great Britain and Ireland. The south west leads the way with the highest number of awards being given to restaurants around the region.

In particular, three restaurants in Bristol have been awarded the Bib Gourmand award. Somerset also sees three new awards for The Chequers, Queen of Cups and Root Wells.

Sticking to the south west, Devon sees two more additions in the guide. If you’re nearby, you can go to Emilia in Ashburton or The Galley in Topsham.

A range of different cuisines have been honoured with the award – Mediterranean, European and Asian to name a few. Small plates and shared dining also appears to be a trend among the selected restaurants.

What is the Bib Gourmand award?

The Bib Gourmand award was created in 1997 and selects restaurants that stand out for good quality and good value cooking. If you go to these restaurants, you’ll be able to have a Michelin experience at an affordable price without compromising on quality.

New Michelin Guide Bib Gourmand restaurants 2023

England

Blaise Inn - Bristol

COR - Bristol

Emilia - Ashburton

Evernight - London

Flint House - Brighton and Hove

Ham - London

Kushi-Ya - Nottingham

Marmo - Bristol

Plaza Khao Gaeng - London

Root Wells - Wells

Six Bells - Witham on The Hill

The Chequers - Bath

The Galley - Topsham

The Pelican - London

The Sparrows - Manchester

Wales

Yr Hen Printworks - Cardigan

Northern Ireland

Waterman - Belfast

Republic of Ireland

