A British DJ has revealed he will not be performing at Parklife festival after being diagnosed with CNS Lymphoma

British DJ and music producer Michael Bibi has revealed that he has been diagnosed with a rare form of brain and spinal cancer after posting a photo on Instagram yesterday (June 5). The 32-year old musician announced that he will no longer be performing at Parklife festival at the weekend as he has been diagnosed with CNS Lymphoma.

The post read: “Hello world, writing this post is a hard one.. last week I was diagnosed with CNS Lymphoma. A very rare cancer that effects the brain & spine.

“Unfortunately it’s moving fast & l to have to stay in hospital starting treatment immediately 😔

“Typing this message doesn’t quite seem real & I’m sorry for the bad news. I don’t know what lies ahead, I’m tired but I know I am strong & I won’t let this beat me.

“I will be back stronger for you all. Love Bibi.”

In the image posted on Instagram Michael Bibi can be seen with a cannula in his arm but remaining in high spirits. Earlier this year, Michael cancelled numerous performances due to ongoing tinnitus health-related issues.

He later informed fans that his condition was more serious and his symptoms were due to a ‘more serious’ neurological concern.

In a video posted online, he said: “I’m doing alright. Long story short, I had some tinnitus and they did a bunch of tests on that but it turns out it’s more of a neurological problem within my brain and the brain stem.

“So yeah, the doctors don’t know exactly what’s going on or what it is yet but I’m in the hospital now and they’re doing lots of tests and hopefully, I should get some answers soon and get to start some treatment and then get back out there.”

Michael Bibi has received hundreds of messages from fans and musicians to wish him well. Tom Zanetti commented: “Sending love and praying for your strength xxx.” While, Jamie Jones added: “Sending you love and positivity and praying for your speedy recovery my brother. I feel in my heart you will get to the other side of this. Stay strong like I know you to be. ❤️❤️” and Martin Garrix said: “you got this bro! sending lots of strength & love.”

ParkLife Festival is taking place at Manchester’s Heaton Park on June 10 and 11. Michael Bibi was among a host of musicians including The 1975, Becky Hill and Skillex who are set to perform

