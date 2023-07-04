A former Eton College master has pleaded guilty to killing his 84-year-old mother in a posh market town. Matthew Corry appeared via videolink and admitted manslaughter in relation to the death of Beatrice Corry.

The 46-year-old had previously denied murder but entered his amended plea on what would have been the first day of his trial. Police were called to High Street in Chipping Campden in the Cotswolds at around 12.30am on January 6 this year after Beatrice was found with head injuries.

Police at the scene on High Street, Chipping Campden, in January.

She later died from her wounds. No further details of the incident were heard during a short hearing at Bristol Crown Court this week (Monday, June 3). Prosecutors said the change of plea was acceptable to them and Corry will now be sentenced on July 10.

Corry was told to appear in person at next week’s sentencing and was remanded in custody by The Recorder of Bristol His Honour Judge Peter Blair KC to the hospital where he is currently staying. A previous hearing heard Corry had been living with his mother in her apartment within a converted grammar school at the time of her death.

The victim had also previously lived in an apartment The Styles in Berkshire that was a former home of crime writer Agatha Christie. Mrs Corry, a retired teacher and volunteer, was part of the University of the Third Age and was an award-winning volunteer at the Campden Home Nursing charity shop.

Paying tribute at the time of her death, CEO Helen Makaritis said: “Beatrice was an incredible lady, she had so much energy and would regularly have completed a 5 mile walk before her shift in the shop. Described as a ‘force of nature’ by the shop team, she was always positive and never afraid to voice her opinion, a very intelligent lady who was knowledgeable about so many things.

Beatrice Corry.

“Never without a scarf or a twinkle in her eye, she was loved by us all. We are lucky to have many funny anecdotes and stories in our memory banks and she will be remembered with great affection. We send our heartfelt condolences to her family, especially her grandchildren, of whom she talked of often and with immense pride.”