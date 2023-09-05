The cast for the upcoming Married at First Sight UK series has been unveiled - here’s a full list of the contestants

A new group of singles have been announced for the upcoming series of Married at First Sight UK. The popular E4 dating show showcases a ground-breaking experiment as a group of single people meet their other half for the first time at the altar.

The couples then get to know each other as they go on a honeymoon, meet the in-laws and set up a new home. The eight brides and eight grooms will feature on the show alongside returning experts Melanie Schilling, Paul C. Brunson and Charlene Douglas.

But who are the brides and grooms of the new series? Here’s everything you need to know.

Married at First Sight UK cast - full list

Grooms

Arthur - A 34-year-old tennis coach from London

Brad - A 27-year-old model from Grimsby

Georges - A 30-year-old sports rehabilitator from Surrey

Luke - A 30-year-old sales executive from Clacton

Nathanial - A 36-year-old events marketing manager from Manchester

Paul - A 26-year-old account manager from Chesham

Terence - A 40-year-old youth worker/DJ from Reading

Thomas - A 27-year-old investment communications worker from Wiltshire

Brides

Ella - A 29-year-old clinic consultant from Weston-Super-Mare

Jay - A 31-year-old sales manager from Lancashire

Laura - A 34-year-old finance manager from Hampshire

Peggy - A 32-year-old technology risk partner from Kent

Porscha - A 36-year-old executive assistant from London

Rosaline - A 28-year-old florist from Crewe

Shona - A 31-year-old performing arts teacher from Nottingham