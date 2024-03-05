Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Buckingham man has been captured on home CCTV going straight through his trampoline - and into a pool of water.

Charlie Bond, 26, was trying to get his pet dog to join him on the trampoline at home in the town of Buckingham.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Video shows him running around the garden then bouncing on the 15-year-old trampoline - before plunging through.

Most Popular

Charlie was not hurt - besides perhaps his pride - but he did get completely drenched.

Mum Samantha Hunter, 55, had been away with family when she was alerted to the bouncy blunder. A bookkeeper, she said: "He was trying to get the puppy to try and bounce with him - but the trampoline is about 15 years old!

"In the winter it's actually full of water, so there was about two feet of water under there. He went straight down on his belly! We were away at the time and he sent us a video of himself drenched with the ripped trampoline. So I took a look at the CCTV camera and just laughed so much. We were skiing at the time and no one could watch it without belly laughing!