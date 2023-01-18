Both Gemma Owen and Bugzy Malone have shut down dating rumours after news began to circulate that two were ‘getting close’, according to a national newspaper. The rumours came just two months after Owen split from Luca Bish.

The pair initially met on the 2022 series of popular ITV 2 show Love Island and finished as runner-ups despite many bust ups to eventual winners Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, her new rumoured beau Bugzy Malone - real name Aaron Davies - took to both Instagram and Tik Tok to dispel romance rumours. In a caption he tagged Owen’s father, Michael Owen and said:

“Your daughter looks lovely rkid, but 19 isn’t my cup of tea or coffee. Someone go tell (National newspaper) to BEHAVE!” The former footballer has yet to respond, and is notoriously private about his family life.

Most Popular

The 19-year-old has also been quick to quash any romance rumours, as she told the MailOnline “I have never met or spoken to him and we don’t follow each other on social media. I am not dating and I am definitely single.

“Just after Christmas, I had much needed time with my family and friends and I am working on myself. I am not going to date anytime soon and I’m not looking.

Advertisement

Gemma Owen attends the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards 2022 at Grosvenor House on October 24, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)