An Islander will be dumped from the villa tonight as Molly and Mitchel choose to go their separate ways.

The Love Island preview for tonight (June 9) has landed and the fifth episode of the series seems to be full of drama, including the first official dumping. The clip sees Molly and Mitchel hash out their relationship woes as the other couples gear up for another re-coupling.

In the clip, Molly and Mitchel speak about whether they are fully committed to one another as Molly admits she is not closed off when it comes to getting to know other boys. Mitchel replies: “I don’t want to give you the energy I think you deserve when you’re not going to give me any reciprocation back. I’d rather let you do your thing.”

He later tells Jess: “She don’t deserve the energy I give her, I’d rather switch off.” To which Jess replies: “I think she’s playing a bit of a game. I think she’s being a boy in this.”

There’s trouble in paradise for Mitchel and Molly

As the clip continues, Mitchel receives a text reading: “Islanders, tonight there will be a re-coupling. The boy not picked to be in a couple will be dumped from Island immediately.”

The news sends shockwaves through the villa - but which Islander will be the first to leave the ITV dating series?