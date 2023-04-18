The 2023 London Marathon is around the corner and it’ll be the first time the event has taken place in the spring in the past three years.

Thousands of runners and keen athletes from around the world are gearing up to take part in the London Marathon this weekend. It will be the first time the race will be held in the spring since 2019, after the event was moved to an autumn slot due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last year, viewers watched as celebrities including Mark Wright and James Cracknell took to the streets of London for the annual event to raise money for their chosen charities. This year, broadcasting veteran Chris Evans, McFly’s Harry Judd and The Crown’s Josh O’Connor will be amongst many famous faces running the 26 mile race alongside members of the public.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Each year, the mass event begins at 9.30am but runners will need to complete the race in seven hours in order to receive a medal. The marathon will also return to TV this year for those at home to watch their loved ones and favourite celebrities cross the finish line.

Most Popular

But how can you watch the London Marathon on TV this year? Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the London Marathon 2023?

Advertisement

Advertisement

This year’s London Marathon will take place on Sunday, April 23. While the mass event begins at 9.30am, not all competitors begin at the same time.

The race starts at different times depending on which category the runners are in.

How to watch the London Marathon 2023

Advertisement

Advertisement

The London Marathon will take place this weekend

In the UK, the London Marathon will be available to watch on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The BBC will be providing extensive coverage of the event.

The broadcaster has hosted the event since its first ever edition in 1982. BBC coverage of the elite races will start at 8:30am before the main show begins at 10am.

Advertisement

Advertisement